Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Curis during the 1st quarter worth about $10,777,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Curis during the 1st quarter worth about $4,534,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Curis during the 1st quarter worth about $915,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Curis during the 1st quarter worth about $6,566,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Curis during the 4th quarter worth about $4,341,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.29. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curis will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

