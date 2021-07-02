CWV Chain Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $9,992.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00045073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00126979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00169367 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,261.33 or 0.99441091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002927 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

