CYCLUB (CYCLUB) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $704,550.00

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One CYCLUB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CYCLUB has traded flat against the dollar. CYCLUB has a total market cap of $19.31 million and $704,550.00 worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00045073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00126979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00169367 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,261.33 or 0.99441091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002927 BTC.

CYCLUB Profile

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

