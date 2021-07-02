Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Trading Up 3%

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN)’s stock price shot up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00. 4 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14.

Dacotah Banks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBIN)

Dacotah Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Dacotah Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers personal loans, such as overdraft protection, vehicle loan, recreational loan, unsecured loan, and student loans; mortgages; line of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, and leasing; commercial and agricultural loans; debit, credit, and gift cards; and cash management services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Dacotah Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dacotah Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.