Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.00

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Dai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $5.41 billion and approximately $264.71 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.46 or 0.00698514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00080650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.20 or 0.07666199 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,404,530,041 coins and its circulating supply is 5,404,529,552 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

