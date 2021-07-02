Dan Puckett Sells 2,500 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $473,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.66, for a total transaction of $446,650.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total transaction of $395,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Dan Puckett sold 5,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $746,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Dan Puckett sold 1,109 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.71, for a total transaction of $153,829.39.

On Monday, April 19th, Dan Puckett sold 1,391 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $190,956.48.

NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,982. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.45. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $203.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

SWAV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.