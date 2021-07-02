Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Down 32.4% in June

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,194,000 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 1,766,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 663.3 days.

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davide Campari-Milano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

