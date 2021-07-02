Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Deckers Outdoor worth $30,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.47.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DECK opened at $389.86 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $184.21 and a 1-year high of $396.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

