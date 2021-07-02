DeFi Bids (BID) Price Up 1.5% This Week

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, DeFi Bids has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. DeFi Bids has a total market capitalization of $280,382.48 and approximately $1,409.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00053073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.39 or 0.00683589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00080399 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

BID is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,999,663 coins and its circulating supply is 15,072,600 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

