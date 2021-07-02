Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DROOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deliveroo presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF remained flat at $$3.95 during trading on Friday. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.70.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.