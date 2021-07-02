Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DROOF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

OTCMKTS DROOF remained flat at $$3.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $5.34.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.