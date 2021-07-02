Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DLVHF has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

OTCMKTS:DLVHF traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.45. The company had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.30. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.