Delivery Hero’s (DLVHF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLVHF. BNP Paribas cut Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

DLVHF stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.45. 651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.30. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

