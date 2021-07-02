DeltaChain (DELTA) Trading 81.5% Lower Over Last Week

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00212514 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001546 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.16 or 0.00747910 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DELTA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

