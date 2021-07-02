Denbury (NYSE:DEN) & VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Critical Contrast

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Denbury and VOC Energy Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury 0 0 6 0 3.00 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Denbury currently has a consensus target price of $84.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.69%. Given Denbury’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Denbury is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Denbury shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Denbury shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Denbury and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury -214.16% -146.78% -63.90% VOC Energy Trust N/A 12.74% 12.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Denbury and VOC Energy Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury $750.71 million 5.06 -$1.48 billion N/A N/A VOC Energy Trust $5.01 million 16.56 $3.83 million N/A N/A

VOC Energy Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Denbury.

Volatility and Risk

Denbury has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Denbury beats VOC Energy Trust on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2020, it had 143 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

