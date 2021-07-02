Deri Protocol (DERI) Hits Market Cap of $3.15 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0662 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $226,722.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00045291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00126422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00169896 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,240.02 or 0.99905918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars.

