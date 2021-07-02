Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $7.73 on Top Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Dero has a total market capitalization of $82.60 million and approximately $713,575.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $7.73 or 0.00022948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,669.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,144.60 or 0.06369557 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.88 or 0.01466856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.20 or 0.00404518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00157695 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.78 or 0.00620097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00426809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.00348278 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,690,129 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.