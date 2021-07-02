Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Trading 2.6% Higher

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 144 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 138.50 ($1.81). 100,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 109,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.76).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 137.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.91 million and a PE ratio of -11.54.

In other Destiny Pharma news, insider Nick Rodgers acquired 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £2,251.39 ($2,941.46).

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

