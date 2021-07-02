Deutsche eMark (DEM) Hits Market Cap of $188,601.60

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $188,601.60 and approximately $84.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000265 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.