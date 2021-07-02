Deutsche Post’s (DPSGY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DPSGY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,852. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $70.05.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

