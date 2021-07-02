DEX Price Tops $0.0002 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One DEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DEX has traded down 59.6% against the dollar. DEX has a total market capitalization of $46,426.71 and $5,822.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DEX

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

