DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Market Cap Tops $1.19 Million

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $3,868.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $158.93 or 0.00472870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00044944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00135143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00169897 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,542.71 or 0.99798419 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.