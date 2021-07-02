dHedge DAO Price Up 3.3% This Week (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00002507 BTC on exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $11.45 million and approximately $467,532.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00052976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.60 or 0.00683889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00080448 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,728,021 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

