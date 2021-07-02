DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DMAC. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of DMAC stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

