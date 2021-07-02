Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.85.

FANG stock opened at $99.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.75. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $102.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.34.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

