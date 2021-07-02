Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,033 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254,166 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Shares of APPS opened at $78.25 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

