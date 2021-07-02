Digitex City (DGTX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.07 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex City coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00053185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018307 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.53 or 0.00683853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00080487 BTC.

Digitex City Coin Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

