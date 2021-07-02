Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) were up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 105.20 ($1.37). Approximately 4,994,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 1,727,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.36).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £744.50 million and a PE ratio of -42.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Diversified Gas & Oil’s payout ratio is -5.68%.

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

