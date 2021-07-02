Dock (DOCK) Price Tops $0.0861 on Exchanges

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Dock has a market capitalization of $59.47 million and approximately $26.35 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0861 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00099718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.75 or 0.00686530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

