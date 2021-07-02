Dock Price Up 37% Over Last 7 Days (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Dock has traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar. One Dock coin can now be bought for about $0.0861 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a total market cap of $59.47 million and $26.35 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00099718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.75 or 0.00686530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

