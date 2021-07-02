Doctors Coin Price Tops $0.73 on Major Exchanges (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $167.55 million and $3.49 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002192 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00053168 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000704 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

