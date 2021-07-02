Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,600 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the May 31st total of 750,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DSS stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.74. 2,876,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,439. The company has a market capitalization of $57.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.95. Document Security Systems has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Document Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Document Security Systems will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Document Security Systems by 83.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Document Security Systems in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Document Security Systems in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Document Security Systems in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Document Security Systems by 206.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Document Security Systems, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells packaging and security printing solutions. It operates through four segments: Direct Marketing/Online Sales Group, Premier Packaging, Digital Group, and IP Technology. The company offers printed materials, such as folding cartons and paperboard packaging, security paper, vital records, prescription paper, birth certificates, receipts, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, and parts tracking forms; custom packaging services; and manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, sophisticated custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions.

