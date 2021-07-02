DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 241.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DASH stock opened at $180.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.44. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 11,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,600,679.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,141,694 shares of company stock worth $1,224,354,930. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

