DoYourTip 1-Day Volume Tops $26,698.00 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. One DoYourTip coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001236 BTC on popular exchanges. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $602,726.27 and approximately $26,698.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $79.23 or 0.00235716 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001786 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.29 or 0.00756580 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.