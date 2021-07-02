DoYourTip (DYT) Price Reaches $0.42

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded up 29.8% against the dollar. DoYourTip has a market cap of $602,726.27 and approximately $26,698.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DoYourTip coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001236 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $79.23 or 0.00235716 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001786 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.29 or 0.00756580 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

