DPRating Price Up 11.8% Over Last Week (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. DPRating has a total market cap of $503,330.19 and $33,572.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.46 or 0.00698514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00080650 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

