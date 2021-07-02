DragonVein (DVC) Trading Down 45.9% This Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 42.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $2.29 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 45.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,738.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.70 or 0.01469222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00428742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00089068 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003951 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

