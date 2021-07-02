Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Short Interest Down 33.8% in June

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,300 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 319,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 176.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DREUF shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DREUF remained flat at $$12.30 during trading on Friday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.67.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

