DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading Up 1,027.6% Over Last Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047459 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020790 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007465 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003138 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

