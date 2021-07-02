DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $301,445.00

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for about $13.43 or 0.00039949 BTC on popular exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $13.96 million and approximately $301,445.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,479,512 coins and its circulating supply is 1,038,959 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

