Dusk Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.02 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $43.57 million and $7.02 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00053563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.97 or 0.00688911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00080608 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

DUSK is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

