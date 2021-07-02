e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,486 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.7% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $27.16 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $632,597.40. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 18,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $551,271.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,860.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,160 shares of company stock worth $7,003,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

