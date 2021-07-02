Earthstone Energy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 2.94. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $13.08.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.