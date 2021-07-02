Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $14.05. 15,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,262. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $14.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
