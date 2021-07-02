Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
NYSEAMERICAN EVV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,648. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.