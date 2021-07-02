Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of EVN stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,819. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
