Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

NYSE EVY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,104. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.95. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by various industries such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, health care, hospital, industrial development revenue, insured-education, insured-escrowed/pre-refunded, insured-general obligations, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, water and sewer, senior living/life care, and transportation.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.