Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
NYSE EVF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.78. 101,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,862. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $6.82.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
