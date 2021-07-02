Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

NYSE EVF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.78. 101,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,862. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $6.82.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

