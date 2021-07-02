Edgeless Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $471,743.63 and $411.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00053877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.97 or 0.00695978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00080518 BTC.

About Edgeless

EDG is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.