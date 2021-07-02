Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,459 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $34,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 51,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $104.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.51. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $5,789,047.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,160,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,362 shares of company stock valued at $20,748,028 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

